Chiefs implored to ‘stand firm’ against nuclear waste project

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com AROLAND — First Nations need to oppose a nuclear-waste disposal plan together, Aroland First Nation’s chief told fellow chiefs this week. “I think what we need to do as Nishnawbe Aski Nation is to stand firm,” Chief Sonny Gagnon said Wednesday at the NAN Spring Chiefs Assembly in Toronto. “We have quite the battle that is before us.” He added that the 49 member First Nations of NAN, a political organization for Treaty 5 and Treaty 9 communities across northern Ontario, “need to work collectively.” The ramifications of a nuclear waste repository operating in Northwestern Ontario and nuclear waste being trucked to the site are “a lot worse than what (mining in) the Ring of Fire is going to be doing,” he…



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