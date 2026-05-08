Fireworks memorial returns to honour Tyendinaga fishermen and keep questions alive

By Michelle Dorey Forestell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kingstonist.com More than a decade after two young men disappeared on the Bay of Quinte under circumstances their families say never made sense, a long-running community tradition is returning to the waters the men loved. Later this month, fireworks will fall like a shower of stars over the Skyway Bridge in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in memory of Tyler Maracle and Matthew “Matty” Fairman — a memorial born not only from loss, but from a refusal to let the men’s story fade from public view. The annual event, paused for several years due to COVID-19 and bridge construction, is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2026, from dusk until approximately 9 p.m. Organizers say traffic across the bridge will be halted during the display….



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