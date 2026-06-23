Brantford Police Seek Help Locating Missing Indigenous Girl

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old named Illyana. BPS said she was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Chatham Street and Clarence Street, a few blocks northeast of Victoria Park in downtown Brantford. Illyana is described as an Indigenous female about 5’5” tall. She has black curly hair, no tattoos, and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, brown pants, and slippers. She was also carrying a blue grocery bag. BPS is looking to verify Illyana’s well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information regarding her location. Anyone with information about Illyana’s whereabouts is asked to please contact BPS at 519-756-7050 and reference incident #…



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