Several First Nations sign deal with Ottawa to own part of a nuclear reactor

Chief Ted Williams of Rama First Nation was on hand for the announcement (Supplied Photo) By Liam Casey Several Ontario First Nations are set to become owners of a new nuclear reactor after striking a commercial partnership with the federal and provincial governments. Ottawa and Ontario are providing loan guarantees of $700 million to the seven Williams Treaties First Nations east of Toronto that will turn into equity for one of the four small modular reactors that are being built at the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Bowmanville, Ont., by Ontario Power Generation. Ontario Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said this is the first equity partnership with First Nations in a nuclear reactor in Canada. He said the investment will result in a minority stake for the First Nations…



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