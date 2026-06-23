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The Pas clinic to honour trailblazing northern leader

June 23, 2026 207 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun A future primary care clinic in The Pas will be named in honour of Amanda Lathlin, the first First Nations woman elected to Manitoba’s legislature and a longtime advocate for improved health care in northern Manitoba. According to Northern Health Region, the clinic will serve the tri-community area and improve access to essential health services by making it easier for patients to connect with primary care providers. Health officials say the facility will also provide a modern space designed to support health-care staff and enhance patient care, while creating opportunities to expand preventative services and improve community health outcomes across the region. Premier Wab Kinew and Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the naming this week, saying the…

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