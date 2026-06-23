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From Scooped Childhood to Couture: D’Arcy Moses on Survival, Fashion, and Rebuilding in a Changing Industry

June 23, 2026 243 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News For D’Arcy J. Moses, fashion has never simply been about clothing. It became a path back to identity, a form of ceremony, and ultimately a way to rebuild a life shaped by separation, loss, and resilience. Born Dene and impacted by the Sixties Scoop, Moses was taken from his family as an infant and raised by a non-Indigenous family on a farm outside Camrose, Alberta. “I’m a ’60s Scooper,” he says. “I was adopted out as an infant. The church took me away from my mother, and I was raised by non-Native people on a farm in Alberta.” Growing up disconnected from his culture, he found himself drawn to another world – one found in the glossy pages of fashion…

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