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Indigenous fisherman guilty of defying sockeye fishery closure

July 9, 2026 7270 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen An 81-year-old Alexandria First Nation member was found guilty of unlawfully possessing sockeye salmon, according to a Provincial Court judgment released at the end of June. In Williams Lake Provincial Court on Feb. 11, Judge Linda Thomas gave oral reasons after a trial that took place sporadically between 2021 and 2025. Thomas Leonard Billyboy, the judge ruled, failed to provide, on a balance of probabilities, that he exercised reasonable care to avoid committing the Fisheries Act offence. Billyboy was stopped by Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers on Sept. 5, 2019 during inspections on Highway 20 West before Sheep Creek Bridge. Officers found Billyboy had fished during a sockeye fishing closure. None of the six Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) member…

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