Pathologist Kona Williams appointed to the Order of Canada

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Doctor Kona Williams was named to the Order of Canada, recognizing her for her groundbreaking work helping Indigenous nations navigate the forensic pathology investigation system. Williams told Iorì:wase that she learned of the honour in April but was required to keep the news a secret, sharing it only with a few close family members. “I had to sit down because I’m gonna fall over,” Williams recalled upon hearing the news, asking herself: “Am I too young for this? Am I ready for something like that?” Williams, who is currently pursuing an MBA in Sudbury, is conected to Kahnawake through her mother. Growing up in a blended Mohawk and Cree family, she lived across Canada throughout her childhood but always returned to Kahnawake…



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