National News
ticker

Pathologist Kona Williams appointed to the Order of Canada

July 9, 2026 281 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Doctor Kona Williams was named to the Order of Canada, recognizing her for her groundbreaking work helping Indigenous nations navigate the forensic pathology investigation system. Williams told Iorì:wase that she learned of the honour in April but was required to keep the news a secret, sharing it only with a few close family members. “I had to sit down because I’m gonna fall over,” Williams recalled upon hearing the news, asking herself: “Am I too young for this? Am I ready for something like that?” Williams, who is currently pursuing an MBA in Sudbury, is conected to Kahnawake through her mother. Growing up in a blended Mohawk and Cree family, she lived across Canada throughout her childhood but always returned to Kahnawake…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Blowing in the Wind – Cree Development Corporation launching wind power consultations

July 9, 2026 194

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation As Quebec aggressively scales up its wind…

Read more
National News

Reviewing the Alberta referendum questions: Can Alberta get justice and senate reform?

July 9, 2026 256

By David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette As the days count down to…

Read more