Winnipeg cops unveil ‘reconciliation’ cruiser — but critics are unimpressed

By Crystal Greene, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) proudly showed off the newest tool in its law enforcement arsenal last week: a “reconciliation” cruiser, featuring symbols from Anishinaabe and Inuit cultures. “Reconciliation requires action,” WPS Chief Gene Bowers told reporters on June 30. “This cruiser will be used to create spaces to share, listen and learn.” But for the force’s critics, the timing of the symbolic gesture could not have been more inappropriate. The event unveiling the cruiser — which includes animals from Anishinaabe culture’s Seven Sacred Teachings, and an ulu (blade) and kayak representing Inuit culture — coincided with a ten-day drug enforcement crackdown advocates say disproportionately harms Indigenous people. The policing blitz targets people who use drugs openly on the city’s streets. Dawnis…



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