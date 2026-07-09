Officials fear winds will fan out-of-control Brunswick Complex fire near Boston Bar

Officials say strong winds through British Columbia’s Fraser Canyon northeast of Vancouver could further fuel two wildfires that are burning out of control, forcing hundreds from their homes and cutting off power in the area. The BC Wildfire Service says the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek wildfires burning near Boston Bar, B.C., measure a total of more than 114 square kilometres and have forced residents to evacuate from 222 properties. Two evacuation alerts that warn other residents to be ready to leave on short notice now cover 188 nearby properties, including the community of Boston Bar. Six separate evacuation orders are now in place, including for two First Nation communities, along with two evacuation alerts for other residents. The fires have also forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway, and…



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