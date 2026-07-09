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Late-June Somass River sockeye run brings abundance to First Nations

July 9, 2026 23 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Port Alberni, BC – Canning jars are filled and freezers are stuffed with fresh sockeye salmon after a fortunate spell of cool weather sparked an abundant late-June return up the Somass River. Tseshaht First Nation fisher Shae Doiron netted almost 1,000 fish in a single set with her father Chuck and two deckhands. The lifelong fisher said the June 28 catch was the best she’s ever had. Chuck simply described the big pay day as “paradise”. “Grateful and blessed,” Shae adds. “We are taken care of for the winter.” Located in Port Alberni, Tseshaht and Hupačasath First Nations have an Economic Opportunity (EO) agreement with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to gill net in the upper Alberni Inlet and the…

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