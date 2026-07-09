U.S. approves relocation of Marineland belugas

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Thirty beluga whales stranded at the now-defunct Marineland park in Niagara Falls, Ont. appear to be bound for the United States instead of to the Arctic Ocean, as one Nunavik man had proposed. Last fall, when Canadians learned the once-popular tourist attraction considered euthanizing the whales it could no longer pay to care for, Nunavik’s Jason Etok proposed an alternative solution. He suggested they be relocated the belugas to an Inuit-led marine habitat in the Arctic, such as Hudson Bay or Ungava Bay, where they could live in a more natural environment. But the relocation of Marineland’s remaining beluga whales is moving forward, after the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration authorized accredited American facilities to receive the animals. In addition,…



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