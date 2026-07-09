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‘A wound that cannot be repaired’: Two fallen N.W.T. wildfire fighters identified

July 9, 2026 29 views

Two of the three people who died after a plane fighting wildfires in the Northwest Territories went down last month have been identified. A social media post from NWT Fire on Wednesday says Olivier Lamy and Ryan Beck were killed June 24 when a Turbo Commander 690 crashed near Fort Simpson, west of Yellowknife. Buffalo Airways has said one of its aerial firefighting pilots also died in the crash. Their identity has not been released by officials. Territorial wildfire officials say Lamy was an air attack officer who previously fought wildfires with Parks Canada, and Beck was in his second season as an air attack officer trainee. “Their loss is a wound that cannot be repaired and is felt far and wide in the wildfire community,” the agency’s post says….

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