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Residents in parts of northern Ontario ordered out because of growing forest fires

July 14, 2026 218 views

By Maan Alhmidi Residents of a handful of communities in northwestern Ontario have been ordered to leave their homes due to nearby forest fires. Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that evacuation orders are in place for Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. These communities are under mandatory evacuation orders and parts of several highways in the area are closed, police said. The fire is also threatening other communities in the area including Rainy River District and Gull Bay First Nation. The OPP said those in Ignace, Crystal Lake and the Highway 633 area should prepare for possible evacuations. Officials at Wabakimi Provincial Park said it will be closed until July 20 due to the extreme…

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