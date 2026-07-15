Feds announce new members of reformed Senate advisory board

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the Red Chamber, the federal government has named almost a dozen people to its Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. In 2016, the previous Liberal government created the independent advisory board to provide non-binding recommendations on Senate appointments to the prime minister. Under the Carney government, the board will continue to have three federal members, including a chair, and two additional members from each province or territory where a Senate vacancy is to be filled — the same as it was under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A news release today says the board will be chaired by François Rolland, who has served as a federal member of the board since 2018. Others named to the…



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