National News
ticker

Feds announce new members of reformed Senate advisory board

July 15, 2026 199 views

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the Red Chamber, the federal government has named almost a dozen people to its Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. In 2016, the previous Liberal government created the independent advisory board to provide non-binding recommendations on Senate appointments to the prime minister. Under the Carney government, the board will continue to have three federal members, including a chair, and two additional members from each province or territory where a Senate vacancy is to be filled — the same as it was under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A news release today says the board will be chaired by François Rolland, who has served as a federal member of the board since 2018. Others named to the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

July 15, 2026 64

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies…

Read more
National News

Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

July 15, 2026 57

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the…

Read more