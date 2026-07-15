National News
ticker

 Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange

July 15, 2026 100 views

(CP) Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario drifted south and choked the skies over Toronto and other regions on Wednesday. Environment Canada’s air quality warnings are active from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to London as several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario are under mandatory evacuation orders due to forest fires….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

July 15, 2026 65

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies…

Read more
National News

Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

July 15, 2026 58

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the…

Read more