 Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange

(CP) Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario drifted south and choked the skies over Toronto and other regions on Wednesday. Environment Canada’s air quality warnings are active from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to London as several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario are under mandatory evacuation orders due to forest fires….



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