New gathering space marks major milestone for Cold Lake FirstNations

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week The nation officially broke ground on the new Community Gathering Space on June 19. The facility will be located between Hotel Dene and Casino Dene along Highway 28 and is expected to accommodate up to 750 guests. Once complete, the space will be used for community celebrations, cultural gatherings, conferences, trade shows, markets, meetings, weddings, and other special events. It will also directly connect Hotel Dene and Casino Dene, strengthening the nation’s hospitality and tourism offerings. Shawna Janvier, CEO of Hotel Dene & Conference Centre and Casino Dene, said the Community Gathering Space has been years in the making. “It’s been in the planning stages for about five years or so, most of that being in the last three years….



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