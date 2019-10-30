Local News
Slider

We’re Still Here!

October 30, 2019 120 views
Turtle Island News was hit by an early morning blaze in a targeted attack Monday causing damage to both the exterior and interior of the building. The newspaper is continuing to operate. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

We are still here…for you! A message from our Publisher: Turtle Island News was hit by fire in an early morning blaze Monday that officials said was a targeted attack.  The fire broke out after a pick up truck attempted to drive into the side of the building where the assailant then poured gasoline around the truck setting it and the building on fire. A Six Nations firefighter on her way to her shift in Ohsweken spotted the blaze and called  in the emergency. Six Nations firefighters had the blaze out quickly after arriving shortly after 5 a.m.. Clean up efforts are underway and Turtle Island News continues to operate. Turtle Island News would like to thank all those that have sent us best wishes and expressed concern for our…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis 

October 30, 2019 42

SHESHATSHUI, N.L.- An Indigenous community in central Labrador has declared a crisis following 10 suicide attempts…

Read more
Daily

Slaying of 5 indigenous leaders shocks Colombians

October 30, 2019 52

BOGOTA- Colombia’s President Ivan Duque is travelling to a conflict-ridden zone to oversee military operations after…

Read more