Editorial
National News

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY : For The Love Of Language

August 28, 2019 49 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Most of the time we take the language we speak for granted. We were brought up speaking one language or another depending on our location in the world and culture. Language in fact has a lot to do with how we see the world, how we think and how we live. I was born and raised on James Bay in the First Nation of Attawapiskat and I grew up in a very traditional family. I learned to follow much of the traditions and culture of the Cree of James Bay and lived often out on the land hunting and gathering like my ancestors did for thousands of years. Happily, I was fortunate to be brought up in my language which is Inineemoon, or Cree as it…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

weekly Cartoon
Cartoons

Weekly Cartoon

August 28, 2019 56

Read more
Editorial

The Amazon is burning…time to look at our own

August 28, 2019 55

The Amazon is burning You would have to live in a cave not to know that.…

Read more