SNEC seeking $200,000 from farmer after promising to look at removing injunctions against Six Nations People

December 18, 2019 113 views

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers The same night Six Nations Elected Council agreed to look at removing injunctions imposed on Six Nations people the band council agreed in a closed session to settle a $1 million damage suit against Six Nations Farmer Kris Hill for $200,000 last Tuesday night. Turtle Island News has learned SNEC was given the option by its lawyers to either walk away from the suit, seek the lesser amount of $200,000 or continue the action seeking $1 million. The damages came after SNEC sought and was granted an injunction against Kris Hill and John and Jane Doe of Six Nations over the controversial farming of the Burtch lands. Hill had been farming the lands on a three year lease from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs…

