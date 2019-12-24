Local News
Six Nations Community Members Election Concerns Unanswered

December 24, 2019 55 views
Elected Chief Mark Hill tells Alaina VanEvery and Brenda Johnson council is finished with their presentation. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A presentation on the concerns surrounding the 58th General Election was shut down by Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill last Tuesday after discussions between community members and the Elected Council grew heated. Concerns with the Election, the Election Code and Chief Electoral Polling Officer were back on the General Council agenda for a third time in the past month. The issue has been moved back twice as council wanted more time for due diligence in order to make a thorough report but Tuesday night that report amounted to moving discussions to a community meeting. “What we have decided on,” Elected Chief Hill said, “is that, again, going back to the community and a committee that we want to strike for the new year to look…

