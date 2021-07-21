1492 Land Back Lane marks one year

By Victoria Gray Writer A full year has passed since Six Nations Land Defenders walked onto the McKenzie Meadows housing development site in Caledonia and renamed it 1492 Land Back Lane. The community was invited this past weekend with a concert, lacrosse game, pot luck and social to celebrate the first anniversary of the reclamation of land Monday, July 19. “At Land Back Lane the plan going forward is to make that sure the lands are there for the people that are going to be utilizing those lands and to be able to stay there, sustainable, for a long time,” spokesperson Skylar Williams said. Meanwhile, the development companies, Foxgate and Losani Homes wait for the Ontario Provincial Police to enforce court ordered injunctions. “We expect the court’s order to be…



