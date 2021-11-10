Local News
MEET THE CHIEF: Alderville First Nation Chief David Mowat says quick action kept COVID-19 numbers low

November 10, 2021 62 views
Alderville Chief David Mowat (Supplied Photo)

By Victoria Gray Writer Alderville First Nation Chief David Mowat credits his council’s quick actions and advocacy to the community’s low COVID-19 cases and high vaccine uptakes. The Mississauga Anishinabeg of the Ojibway Nation community, about 50 kilometres from Peterborough, has only has two local cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the larger city that has had just under 1,900 cases. “We’ve been very fortunate,” Mowat said. “When all this sort of blew up in March 2020, we really found ourselves learning as we moved along here. Who had experience with this, right? So, we were pretty alarmed at how this all came down.” Luckily the two people who tested positive for the virus stuck to quarantine protocols and were in contact with Alderville staff and…

