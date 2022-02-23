UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Let’s Lobby For Safer Roads

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com This has been a very difficult winter. The combination of the pandemic along with very cold temperatures hovering around -30 most of the time has made life a challenge for all of us in northern Ontario. On top of that we have had a very snowy winter so far and there are 10 foot snowbanks out side my front drive. As northerners we love our four seasons, the tranquility of life in the far north and the benefit of living close to wilderness areas with many lakes and rivers that provide recreational and sporting opportunities. However, most hearty northerners still yearn for warmer temperatures and less dangerous road conditions. Highway 11 from North Bay heading north than west to Thunder Bay is notorious in the winter…



