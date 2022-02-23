Local News
ticker

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Let’s Lobby For Safer Roads

February 23, 2022 41 views

By Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com This has been a very difficult winter. The combination of the pandemic along with very cold temperatures hovering around -30 most of the time has made life a challenge for all of us in northern Ontario. On top of that we have had a very snowy winter so far and there are 10 foot snowbanks out side my front drive. As northerners we love our four seasons, the tranquility of life in the far north and the benefit of living close to wilderness areas with many lakes and rivers that provide recreational and sporting opportunities. However, most hearty northerners still yearn for warmer temperatures and less dangerous road conditions. Highway 11 from North Bay heading north than west to Thunder Bay is notorious in the winter…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Throne Speech promises to name building after Poundmaker, build memorial to residential school victims

February 23, 2022 27

By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A memorial on the grounds of the Alberta legislature…

Read more
National News

New multi sport training facility opens in Yellowknife 

February 23, 2022 19

By Sarah Sibley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new 4,500 square foot facility in Yellowknife is…

Read more