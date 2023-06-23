National News
Federal budget bill passes Senate, becoming law despite Conservative opposition

June 23, 2023 1 view

OTTAWA- The federal budget has become law after passing third reading in the Senate without amendments this evening.

The Liberal government revealed its fiscal plan in late March, promising to create a national dental care program and spend billions on clean energy incentives.

The budget gives lower-income people a larger GST rebate, dubbed a grocery rebate by the government, and enhances the Canada workers benefit.

The bill passed the House of Commons earlier this month with the support of the NDP.

The Conservatives tried to introduce 900 amendments during that debate, calling instead for a plan to balance the budget.

The Liberals’ fiscal projections do not show an end to deficit spending in the next several years.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.

