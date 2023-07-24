Two Indigenous communities collaborate for grandfathers and grandson gathering

By Manavpreet Singh

Prophet River First Nation and Halfway River First Nation are hosting an event to give grandfathers and their grandsons an opportunity to bond while taking part in traditional activities.

Curtis Dickie, the cultural coordinator at Prophet River, said the cultural gathering is symbolic for both communities as it involves Elders, who are the guardians of traditional ancestors’ land and stories.

“We are blessed to have our Elders to share their stories and knowledge with the younger generations of our communities,” said Dickie.

The four-day event starts on August 2nd and will run until August 5th at the Halfway River First Nation ranch. Those participating in the event will be able to experience a wide range of activities, such as fishing, hunting, drumming, and other traditional teachings.

Dickie said the gathering holds massive significance as Prophet and Halfway First Nations collaborate to share their cultures. While there have been collaborations between First Nation communities in the past, this will be a unique experience, explained Dickie.

“Through these collaborations, we want to give a message of unity and strength among First Nation communities.”

“Our people from all walks of life and ages will come together with their families and participate in different activities, taking them closer to their roots, bonding them together, healing, and giving them hope to be proud of their indigenous identities.”

Dickie said the event will also have Dane-zaa language classes.

He feels that preserving traditional languages represents Indigenous resistance, especially since so many traditional languages have been lost over time.

“Our Elders are the encyclopedia of knowledge, and their teachings would sustain the lost stories of our past,” said Dickie.

Event organizers hope that cultural gatherings will continue to provide authentic Indigenous experiences and positively change the cultural environment of First Nation communities.

