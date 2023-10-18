Local News
A new CEPO and Six Nations elections are going ahead

October 18, 2023 48 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations of the Grand River’s 59th band council election is going ahead! Six Nations Chief Electoral Polling Office (CEPO) Dorothy Patterson told Turtle Island News Wednesday (Oct. 11) the election is going ahead despite a call from a local man during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) meeting Tuesday (Oct. 10th) to void nominations and restart the November 4th general band election. Chad General told SNEC he believes the community wasn’t given adequate notice of election nominations and he plans to file an appeal. But Patterson, who took over as CEPO after the sudden resignation last week of former CEPO Lori Harris, said there is no process to void nominations. Instead, she said he would have to launch an appeal of the entire election. “There…

