Six Nations Police call in Hamilton Police to investigate altercation

By Lynda Powless Editor The Hamilton Police Service has been asked to investigate an allegation of excessive force being used in an altercation between a Six Nations police officer and youth. The request comes after a video showing the officer striking a young man, who is lying on the ground, has been circulating on Facebook. The video shows the youth on the ground with two Six Nations Police officers attempting to arrest him. One officer, pulls the youth, grabbing his legs while a second officer pulls his arm when the youth strikes the officer. The officer then hits the youth three times as the second officer drops the youth’s legs and moves to intervene. Other youth can be heard yelling in the background for police to stop. Acting Deputy Police…

