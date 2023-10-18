Councillor pushes Six Nations Elected Council to move on housing

If Six Nations doesn’t want to get swept up in the federal government’s housing devolution plans it needs to get moving on its own plan. Since 2021 Six Nations Elected Councillor Helen Miller has repeatedly urged Six Nations to start its own housing authority, but now she’s pushing Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to get started before it loses out on funding and autonomy as plans to shift responsibility for housing to First Nations draw closer. At the Oct., 10th General Council meeting Miller told SNEC she is still attending the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) housing committee and their plans to deal with devolution is moving toward regional or community-based housing authorities rather than the going through Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) “We’re…
