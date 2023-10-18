Six Nations looking to change how health delivered here

Health Transformation doesn’t have to scare Six Nations community members, a Six Nations health planning supervisor told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). Instead Kathleen Montour told SNEC a team of Ongweoweh are working to create a healthcare system on Six Nations that incorporates culture, creating a community driven health governance structure and health and wellness spaces. “Health transformation means being community centred by prioritising community voices as the foundation in quality improvement efforts and holistic health care system design,” said Montour, health planning superviser. “It also means increasing capacity and skill development by enhancing our healthcare capacity for tailored, cutting edge community care for today’s generation, and the coming faces…” Six Nations Health Transformation team laid out their work for SNEC at its General Council meeting on October 10 and…



