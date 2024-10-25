National News
Documentary returns to Inukjuak 100 years after ‘Nanook of the North’

October 25, 2024 29 views

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Inuit have come from the Ice Age to the Space Age in one lifetime. That’s one observation included in documentary A Century After Nanook, which premièred in front of nearly 200 viewers Oct. 19 at Inukjuak’s Pinguavik Recreation Centre. The film takes viewers to the community 100 years after Nanook of the North, a 1922 American silent film that follows a man named Allakariallak (in the film dubbed Nanook) as he hunts, traps and trades. Kirk French, a Pennsylvania State University anthropologist and documentary filmmaker, said the inspiration for A Century After Nanook came from the realization that the historic film was about to hit the 100-year mark. “We had never worked in the North before, so we’re joking around about Nanook of…

