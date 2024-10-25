National News
ticker

Salluit 4-year-old suffers months-long eye infection with no referral south

October 25, 2024 31 views

By Cedric Galant/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Salluit family fears four-year-old Isaiah Tayara Saviadjuk might have lasting complications from an eye infection after struggling for two months to get adequate medical care. “The service here is very poor,” Maggie Tayara said about the care her grandson Isaiah received at the community’s health centre, a clinic run by the Inuulitisivk Health Centre. The Puvirnituq-based health centre provides health care for all the Hudson Bay communities in Nunavik. “They just said they did not know what to do.” In August, Isaiah started suffering pain and swelling in his eyes. He couldn’t open them, tolerate light, or get a good night’s sleep. “The regular cloudy daylight is too bright for him, so we have no choice but to have our curtains closed,” Isaiah’s…

