Brantford City Council endorses HART Hub application proposal

By Kimberly De Jong Local Jouranlism Initiative Program City of Brantford Council unanimously voted to endorse SOAR Community Services’ proposal to apply to be one of the Ontario government’s new HART Hubs, during a Special City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. SOAR Community Services, in partnership with De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre, Brantford Native Housing, Grand River Community Health Centre, Brant Community Healthcare System and the City of Brantford, will be taking the lead to submit a proposal for the Brantford/Brant HART Hub project. “The homelessness and addictions recovery treatment proposal is part of a response from the Ministry of Health to address issues of complex homelessness and substance use within communities across the province,” said Kim Baker, executive director for SOAR Community Services. “It…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice