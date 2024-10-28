Requirements for success identified for Indigenous businesses

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter THUNDER BAY, ONT-A panel discussion on the impact of Indigenous business in Northern Ontario took place in Thunder Bay on Thursday, hosted by the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA). The panel discussion was moderated by Peter Collins and Chi Mino Ozhitoowin, and featured panelists Jason Thompson of Superior Strategies, Jonathon Mamakwa of the TGK Group and Sarah Levesque of Supercom Industries. The conference examined opportunities and the challenges facing Indigenous businesses in the region. Panelist Sarah Levesque described the success of Supercom Industries, which was derived by a partnership and collaboration of six First Nation communities. She said each community had a common goal involving revenue generation for their communities, capacity building, opportunities for local First Nation businesses and job creation. A series…



