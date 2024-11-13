Uncategorized

$747K in federal funding boosts environmental projects in Sault Ste. Marie

November 13, 2024 17 views

By Maggie Kirk Local Journalism Initiative  In a significant move towards protecting Canada’s natural landscapes and freshwater ecosystems, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, announced $747K in funding on behalf of Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to several Indigenous-led organizations, as well as Algoma University. Specifically, the investments support the study and preservation of species habitats and water conservation, to improve the health of the Great Lakes and the St. Marys River. Garden River First Nation-based organizations received three grants. The first was for $71,590 towards the Ketegaunseebee Species at Risk Indigenous Knowledge Study, a project focused on habitat assessments and creating a management plan to protect species at risk on reserve lands near Sault Ste. Marie. Secondly, $50,000 was allocated to Garden River’s…

