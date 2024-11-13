Uncategorized

Ottawa school board investigating after Remembrance Day song choice sparks backlash

November 13, 2024 21 views

An Ontario school board says it has launched an investigation after a song about peace associated with support for Gaza was featured in Remembrance Day ceremonies at an Ottawa high school, sparking backlash from some parents and politicians. Several media reports have cited a letter the principal of Sir Robert Borden school sent to families, apologizing for the inclusion of a song that could be seen as politically charged and that “caused significant distress” to some. The reports say the Arabic-language song, titled “Haza Salam,” was played during a slide show of Canadian soldiers and that some students and parents were upset about the music choice. The song is used as a backdrop in many online videos showing destruction in the Gaza Strip and expressing support for Palestinians but the…

