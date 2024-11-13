Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

Canadian Press-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffled his cabinet Wednesday, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department. The Innovation portfolio will be headed up by Mike Moroz. The goal is to grow the province’s tech industry and modernize government services. The other new members of cabinet are Mintu Sandhu, who will be in charge of delivering public services, and Nellie Kennedy as minster for Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism. “After years of cuts to health care and a rising cost of living, our government is working to give Manitobans a reason to hope for a better future,” Kinew said in a statement announcing the new cabinet. “Today we renew our commitment to deliver a good life for families, with refreshed and focused government departments and dedicated…



