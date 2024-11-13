Uncategorized

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffles cabinet, creates technology portfolio

November 13, 2024 19 views

Canadian Press-Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew shuffled his cabinet Wednesday, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department. The Innovation portfolio will be headed up by Mike Moroz. The goal is to grow the province’s tech industry and modernize government services. The other new members of cabinet are Mintu Sandhu, who will be in charge of delivering public services, and Nellie Kennedy as minster for Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism. “After years of cuts to health care and a rising cost of living, our government is working to give Manitobans a reason to hope for a better future,” Kinew said in a statement announcing the new cabinet. “Today we renew our commitment to deliver a good life for families, with refreshed and focused government departments and dedicated…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

$747K in federal funding boosts environmental projects in Sault Ste. Marie

November 13, 2024 19

By Maggie Kirk Local Journalism Initiative  In a significant move towards protecting Canada’s natural landscapes and…

Read more
Uncategorized

Ottawa school board investigating after Remembrance Day song choice sparks backlash

November 13, 2024 22

An Ontario school board says it has launched an investigation after a song about peace associated…

Read more