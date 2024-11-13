Uncategorized

Superior Court judge agrees concerns over RHT lawyers’ fees merit hearing

November 13, 2024 21 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre Local Journalism Initiative ROBINSON-HURON TERRITORY—In a decision issued on October 30, Justice Jana Steele of the Superior Court of Justice has called for a judicial review of a $510 million legal fee tied to the $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement. The ruling responds to a legal challenge initiated by Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Garden River First Nation, who argued that the fees were disproportionately high and should be significantly reduced to benefit all 21 First Nations involved. The settlement, reached in January 2024, concluded a lengthy legal battle with both the federal and provincial governments agreeing to pay $5 billion each. However, the size of the $510 million legal bill, disclosed in April and paid in May, raised concerns. Justice Steele’s ruling now directs the court…

