Uncategorized

New Zealand’s founding treaty is at a flashpoint. Why are thousands protesting for Māori rights?

November 18, 2024 37 views

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A proposed law that would redefine New Zealand’s founding treaty between the British Crown and Māori chiefs has triggered political turmoil and a march by thousands of people the length of the country to Parliament to protest it. The bill is never expected to become law. But it has become a flashpoint on race relations and a critical moment in the fraught 180-year-old conversation about how New Zealand should honor its promises to Indigenous people when the country was colonized -– and what those promises are. Tens of thousands are expected to throng the capital, Wellington, for the final stretch of the weeklong protest march on Tuesday. It follows a Māori tradition of hīkoi, or walking, to bring attention to breaches of the 1840 Treaty…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Federal Offender Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

November 18, 2024 33

John Francis Curtin is Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant  (HAMILTON, ON) – The Repeat Offender…

Read more
Uncategorized

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

November 18, 2024 26

The Canadian Press-Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the…

Read more