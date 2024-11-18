Uncategorized

‘The Energizer Bunny’: Chief Terry Paul celebrates 40 years as Chief

By Meghan Dewar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cape Breton Post MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION-Chief Terry Paul is one of Canada’s longest-serving consecutive politicians and believed to be the longest consecutively elected chief. Chief Paul started his career with Boston Indian Council before returning home to Membertou where he joined the Membertou Band Council as the Economic Development Officer and then Band Manager. He was elected as Chief in 1984 and took on the additional role of C.E.O. in 2012. Chief Terry Paul has a long list of accomplishments under his belt. He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017, he has tripled the land base for the Membertou reserve and increased employment rate to approximately 80% in the community. He has also increased community’s graduation rate from 30% to…

