Nova Scotia senator wants to help Nunavut as Senate vacancy lingers

November 18, 2024 34 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunatsiaq News While Nunavut’s sole Senate seat remains vacant, a Nova Scotia senator hopes to help Nunavummiut in the upper chamber on issues such as infrastructure and national defence. Sen. PJ Prosper was in Iqaluit last week for meetings with local and territorial government officials and Inuit organizations. A lawyer, he was appointed to the Senate in 2023 following a lengthy career in Mi’kmaq leadership and governance. “For Mi’kmaq people, we have a word — L’nu — which is inclusive of, certainly, Mi’kmaq people. But all Indigenous people, we consider to be L’nu,” Prosper said in an interview. “I want my work in the Senate to help all L’nu people.” Prosper’s tenure overlapped with the final months of former Nunavut senator Dennis Patterson,…

