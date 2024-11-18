Immigration pilot targets rural municipalities

An immigration pilot program designed to bring labour to rural areas has been announced in a partnership between the Province of Manitoba and several Westman municipalities. The province on Friday announced a three-year pilot called the West-Central Immigration Initiative, in which the province will partner with seven rural municipalities and Gambler First Nation to address labour market needs and stimulate economic growth, the province said. “By working together, we’re responding to the local needs for skilled workers in rural Manitoba and ensuring Manitoba continues to be a welcoming province,” said Labour and Immigration Minister Malaya Marcelino. The estimate is that between 240 to 300 people will be needed to meet labour needs in the next three years. This is according to a survey of 85 employers in the region and…
