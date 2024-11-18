Uncategorized

Quebec party supports member who accused fellow politicians of denigrating minorities

November 18, 2024 36 views

The Canadian Press-A Quebec political party has voted to support one of its members facing backlash for saying that racialized people are regularly disparaged at the provincial legislature. Québec solidaire members adopted an emergency resolution at the party’s convention late Sunday condemning the hate directed at Haroun Bouazzi, without endorsing his comments. Bouazzi, who represents a Montreal riding, had told a community group that he hears comments every day at the legislature that portray North African, Muslim, Black or Indigenous people as the “other,” and that paint their cultures are dangerous or inferior. Other political parties have said Bouazzi’s remarks labelled elected officials as racists, and the co-leaders of his own party had rebuked him for his “clumsy and exaggerated” comments. Bouazzi, who has said he never intended to describe…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Federal Offender Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

November 18, 2024 33

John Francis Curtin is Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant  (HAMILTON, ON) – The Repeat Offender…

Read more
Uncategorized

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

November 18, 2024 27

The Canadian Press-Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the…

Read more