Northern Ontario First Nation says yes in referendum on possible nuclear waste site

The Canadian Press-A northern Ontario First Nation has decided it is willing to continue with the process to potentially become host to a deep geological repository for Canada’s nuclear waste. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select a site this year where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of underground rooms connected by cavernous tunnels. The process for the $26-billion project has already been narrowed down to two far-apart sites, and the organization has said it would require approval from both the municipality and the local First Nation. The town council of Ignace, between Thunder Bay and Kenora, voted in favour earlier this year, and its counterpart Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has now also voted yes. The First Nation says in a…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice