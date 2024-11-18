Uncategorized

Northern Ontario First Nation says yes in referendum on possible nuclear waste site

November 18, 2024 35 views

The Canadian Press-A northern Ontario First Nation has decided it is willing to continue with the process to potentially become host to a deep geological repository for Canada’s nuclear waste. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select a site this year where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of underground rooms connected by cavernous tunnels. The process for the $26-billion project has already been narrowed down to two far-apart sites, and the organization has said it would require approval from both the municipality and the local First Nation. The town council of Ignace, between Thunder Bay and Kenora, voted in favour earlier this year, and its counterpart Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has now also voted yes. The First Nation says in a…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Federal Offender Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

November 18, 2024 33

John Francis Curtin is Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant  (HAMILTON, ON) – The Repeat Offender…

Read more
Uncategorized

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

November 18, 2024 26

The Canadian Press-Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the…

Read more