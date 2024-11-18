Uncategorized

No home for new books in Kahnawake

November 18, 2024 31 views

By Miriam Lafontaine Local Journalism Initiative  Well over 1,000 books were recently donated to the Kahnawake library. Unfortunately for community members, those 78 boxes of books remain locked up at the old water filtration plant across from the hospital, as the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has yet to open a temporary location to re-open the essential service missing since the summer. The generous donation of books came out of an Orange Shirt Day initiative organized by Canada’s Privy Council Office (PCO) in late September. The week-long book drive in Ottawa came together thanks to Todd Kuiack, the Indigenous champion there. “I thought perhaps we could get one book for every employee that works here at the Privy Council Office, and we certainly exceeded that,” Kuiack said. Both he and…

