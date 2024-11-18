Uncategorized

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

The Canadian Press-Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by Premier Doug Ford’s majority Progressive Conservative government, would also require municipalities to get the health minister’s approval to apply for an exemption from the federal government to launch new supervised consumption sites. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said there is no situation in which she would approve a new one anywhere in the province. “I want to be very clear, there will be no further safe injection sites in the province of Ontario under our government,” Jones said at a news conference about the bill. Previously, municipalities could apply directly to the federal government for consumption site approval and the province would…

