Uncategorized

Federal Offender Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

November 18, 2024 32 views

John Francis Curtin is Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant  (HAMILTON, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release. John Francis Curtin is described as a 69 year old Caucasian male, 5’10” (178cm), 150 lbs (68 kgs) with long grey/brown hair and hazel eyes and usually has facial hair (grey beard). CURTAIN has a noticeable Scar on his nose.         John Francis Curtin is serving a 5 year, 1 month and 20 day sentence for; Armed Robbery x2 Robbery x2 Possess Weapon or Imitation Break and Enter x4 Theft Over x4 Theft Under x2 Used Forged Document Forgery Possession of Property Obtained…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

November 18, 2024 26

The Canadian Press-Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the…

Read more
Uncategorized

New Zealand’s founding treaty is at a flashpoint. Why are thousands protesting for Māori rights?

November 18, 2024 27

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A proposed law that would redefine New Zealand’s founding treaty between…

Read more