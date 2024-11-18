Federal Offender Wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

John Francis Curtin is Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant (HAMILTON, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release. John Francis Curtin is described as a 69 year old Caucasian male, 5’10” (178cm), 150 lbs (68 kgs) with long grey/brown hair and hazel eyes and usually has facial hair (grey beard). CURTAIN has a noticeable Scar on his nose. John Francis Curtin is serving a 5 year, 1 month and 20 day sentence for; Armed Robbery x2 Robbery x2 Possess Weapon or Imitation Break and Enter x4 Theft Over x4 Theft Under x2 Used Forged Document Forgery Possession of Property Obtained…



