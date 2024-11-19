Attorney general asks First Nations to pause legal fight

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative New Brunswick’s attorney general says he’s calling off the lawyers who were hired by the provincial government to fight Aboriginal title claims in court. Fulfilling a promise made by the Liberals during the election campaign, Rob McKee announced in a news release on Monday his office had instructed lawyers representing the provincial government that in most cases involving questions of Aboriginal title or treaty rights, they are to seek consent from counsel representing First Nations to pause all litigation while the two sides pursue negotiated settlements. It’s a marked departure from the previous Progressive Conservative government led by Blaine Higgs, which fought tooth and nail over the last several years to challenge the First Nations’ claims for all New Brunswick’s territory. Higgs had warned…



