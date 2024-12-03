Is nuclear next for Nanticoke as Ontario looks to meet energy needs?

The former site of North America’s largest coal-fired power plant could one day host a nuclear station. Nanticoke in Haldimand County is one of three properties owned by Ontario Power Generation currently under consideration by the Ford government as locations for future power plants to meet Ontario’s rising need for energy. At its height, the Nanticoke Generating Station generated 4,000 megawatts of electricity. The coal-fired plant was decommissioned in 2013 after a four-decade run as one of Canada’s most important power producers — and one of the country’s largest single sources of pollution. Last week, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce named the property on the shores of Lake Erie as a possible future home for a new power plant. Along with Nanticoke, the province is looking at Lambton in St. Clair…



