National chief stresses need for additional clean energy projects at conference

December 3, 2024 43 views

OTTAWA-First Nations across the country are doing their bit to advance clean energy. That was a message that was given by Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak during a speech she delivered at the Indigenous Clean Energy (ICE) conference in Toronto. The conference, titled The Gathering, was held Nov. 27-29. Woodhouse Nepinak, who spoke on Nov. 28, said First Nations are involved in more than 200 significant clean energy projects across Canada. She also said there’s a need for every First Nation to get off diesel. Many of them are still reliant on diesel because of the lack to clean energy. “We have to help connect those communities if they so wish,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. “And we have to take their lead.” The AFN had declared…

